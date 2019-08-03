 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Clashes in Nantes as police use TEAR GAS on protesters following silent march (VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Aug, 2019 13:14 Edited time: 3 Aug, 2019 13:18
Get short URL
Clashes in Nantes as police use TEAR GAS on protesters following silent march (VIDEO)
People protect themselves from police tear gas as they take part in a gathering in Nantes. © AFP / Jean-Francois Monier
French police used water cannon and tear gas on a crowd of demonstrators following a silent march in commemoration of a man who was found dead this week after going missing during a police raid on a music festival last month.

Protesters took to the streets for a ‘Justice for Steve’ march in Nantes city center on Saturday following the discovery of Steve Maia Canico’s body on Tuesday. As well as holding a silent vigil, the crowd also chanted slogans denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron.

Tensions escalated during the march and the police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Canico, a 24-year-old who organized extra-curricular activities for children, went missing when police used violence to break up a late-night, open-air techno concert in June. More than a dozen people fell into the Loire river during the raid. Canico’s body was found by a boatman this week. He was identified by reference to his necklaces and his shoe

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies