Clashes in Nantes as police use TEAR GAS on protesters following silent march (VIDEO)

French police used water cannon and tear gas on a crowd of demonstrators following a silent march in commemoration of a man who was found dead this week after going missing during a police raid on a music festival last month.

Protesters took to the streets for a ‘Justice for Steve’ march in Nantes city center on Saturday following the discovery of Steve Maia Canico’s body on Tuesday. As well as holding a silent vigil, the crowd also chanted slogans denouncing French President Emmanuel Macron.

NANTES - Tensions en cours dès le départ de la manifestation en hommage à #SteveMaiaCanicopic.twitter.com/b03kmjyna0 — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) August 3, 2019

Tensions escalated during the march and the police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Canico, a 24-year-old who organized extra-curricular activities for children, went missing when police used violence to break up a late-night, open-air techno concert in June. More than a dozen people fell into the Loire river during the raid. Canico’s body was found by a boatman this week. He was identified by reference to his necklaces and his shoe

