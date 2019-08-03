 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘We’re not slaves’: New doc explores Black Vest protests for migrant workers’ rights in France

Published time: 3 Aug, 2019 11:12 Edited time: 3 Aug, 2019 11:39
Get short URL
‘We’re not slaves’: New doc explores Black Vest protests for migrant workers’ rights in France
© Kenzo Triboullard / AFP
A new documentary by the Redfish media group follows the Black Vests, a growing protest movement among migrant workers from Africa who fight for labor rights in France.

Hundreds of migrant activists occupied Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris and the HQ of one of the world’s largest catering companies. They then staged a sit-in inside the Pantheon, a well-known historical landmark in the French capital.

They call themselves the Black Vests (Gilets Noirs), undocumented workers from Africa, who campaign for labor rights and fight forced deportations.

Also on rt.com Undocumented ‘Black Vest’ migrant protesters occupy Pantheon in Paris, demand papers (VIDEOS)

The documentary by investigative journalists from the Redfish media group explores their struggle in modern France, where the ruling government has been quietly cracking down on migrant laws.

“We went there to attack, to tell them to stop the exploitation. We are not slaves,” one activist said, describing the protests.

Just like with the Yellow Vests, their activities led to clashes with police.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies