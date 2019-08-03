‘We’re not slaves’: New doc explores Black Vest protests for migrant workers’ rights in France

A new documentary by the Redfish media group follows the Black Vests, a growing protest movement among migrant workers from Africa who fight for labor rights in France.

Hundreds of migrant activists occupied Charles de Gaulle Airport near Paris and the HQ of one of the world’s largest catering companies. They then staged a sit-in inside the Pantheon, a well-known historical landmark in the French capital.

They call themselves the Black Vests (Gilets Noirs), undocumented workers from Africa, who campaign for labor rights and fight forced deportations.

The documentary by investigative journalists from the Redfish media group explores their struggle in modern France, where the ruling government has been quietly cracking down on migrant laws.

“We went there to attack, to tell them to stop the exploitation. We are not slaves,” one activist said, describing the protests.

Just like with the Yellow Vests, their activities led to clashes with police.

