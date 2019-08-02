The food of the future? Researchers reveal how they cook 3D-printed cuisine using LASERS

Researchers at Columbia University are using lasers to cook 3D-printed meals – with the goal of creating “end-to-end” cooking. RT America sampled the futuristic snacks.

Jonathan Blutinger and his colleagues at Columbia’s Engineering Lab are experimenting with a revolutionary new way to cook. The team have created a machine that prints and assembles meals – cooked to order by lasers.

Also on rt.com Jellyfish, insects & 3D-printed meat: Here’s what experts think you’ll be eating in the future

According to Blutinger, the aim is to create a software-controlled appliance that is able to perform “end-to-end” cooking.

RT America’s Trinity Chavez sampled the lab’s laser-warmed offerings.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!