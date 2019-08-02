 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The food of the future? Researchers reveal how they cook 3D-printed cuisine using LASERS

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 07:26 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 07:30
A chocolate bear printed with a 3D food printer of the company XYZprinting is seen the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany, September 2, 2015. © Reuters / Axel Schmidt
Researchers at Columbia University are using lasers to cook 3D-printed meals – with the goal of creating “end-to-end” cooking. RT America sampled the futuristic snacks.

Jonathan Blutinger and his colleagues at Columbia’s Engineering Lab are experimenting with a revolutionary new way to cook. The team have created a machine that prints and assembles meals – cooked to order by lasers.

According to Blutinger, the aim is to create a software-controlled appliance that is able to perform “end-to-end” cooking.

RT America’s Trinity Chavez sampled the lab’s laser-warmed offerings.

