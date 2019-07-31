‘Food has no religion’: Indians Twitter-roast man who complained his order was delivered by a Muslim

A Hindu man who complained on Twitter about his food order being delivered by a Muslim has been shamed by his fellow Indians, with even the founder of the food delivery app he used telling him that his business won’t be missed.

Twitter user @NaMo_SARKAAR on Wednesday ignited a powder keg of social media outrage after publicizing that he had been prevented from canceling an order on Zomato after discovering that his food was being delivered by a “Muslim fellow.”

In a series of tweets, the dissatisfied customer grumbled about how the food delivery app had “allocated a non-Hindu rider” for his order.

“@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don’t want,” he declared, adding that he had uninstalled the app and would “discuss the issue with my lawyers.”

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) July 30, 2019

The company, however, remained unapologetic for its handling of the incident.

“Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” Zomato’s official Twitter account wrote in response to the man’s complaints.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 31, 2019

Within hours, the rebuttal had garnered more than 40 thousand likes and nearly 15 thousand retweets.

The company’s founder, Deepinder Goyal, also weighed in, stating that he was proud of the “diversity of our esteemed customers and partners” and that Zomato wasn’t sorry to lose business that conflicts with its values.

The man’s Indian countrymen quickly joined in on the Twitter pile-on, expressing almost unanimous disgust with his comments.

bro you're the reason for all the problems in this world, i hope you know many non Hindu's also work for twitter so pls delete your tweet. — Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) July 31, 2019

“Take bicycle to work, because the fuel you are using comes from a Muslim nation,” noted a member of the Twitterati.

“I hope you were delivered by a Hindu doctor otherwise your whole life is a joke,” another unimpressed Twitter user mused.

Also on rt.com Indian coffee magnate’s body recovered following mysterious disappearance

This isn’t the first time that mobile app users in India have received heat for religious discrimination. Last year a Hindu man bragged on Twitter about how he’d canceled a taxi ride after learning that his driver was Muslim.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!