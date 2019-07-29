‘My job is to keep you alive’: Bear Grylls takes Indian PM Modi on jungle adventure (VIDEO)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday that he will be testing his mettle against the forces of nature, accompanied by the world famous former SAS trooper Bear Grylls, on the latter’s show ‘Man vs. Wild.’

A 45-second trailer was released to promote the show, which the Discovery Channel describes as a “frank and freewheeling journey,” due to air on August 12. The channel expects it to be broadcast in 180 countries.

India- where you find lush green forests, diverse wildlife, beautiful mountains and mighty rivers.



Watching this programme will make you want to visit different parts of India and add to discourse of environmental conservation.



Thanks @BearGrylls for coming here! @DiscoveryINhttps://t.co/AksPyHfo7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2019

In the clip, the Indian PM is pictured rowing a boat and crafting an improvised spear. Modi stares at his newly-crafted weapon and says: “I will keep this with me for you,” to which Grylls replies: “You are the most important man in India, my job is to keep you alive.”

Shot in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, the PM’s adventure is an effort to boost awareness of both animal conservation and environmental causes like climate change.

Grylls said he was “truly honored” to accompany Modi through the Indian wilderness, but he is no stranger to high-profile guests, having previously hosted Barack Obama on the show.

Also on rt.com ‘From deep sea to infinite universe’: India will defy ANY pressure in security matters, PM Modi vows

Twitter users were effusive in their praise for Modi’s adventurous spirit upon the hearing news, hailing his participation as “awesome!!” and saying the PM is “the coolest on this planet”. Others questioned Modi’s television appearance, citing a worryingly high unemployment rate as more worthy of his attention.

Modi also took the opportunity to announce Monday that India’s tiger population had increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, almost doubling from the 2006 level of 1,411.

“The results of the just declared tiger census would make every Indian, every nature lover happy. Nine long years ago, it was decided in St. Petersburg that the target of doubling the tiger population would be 2022. We in India completed this target four years early,” Modi said in a speech on World Tiger Day.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!