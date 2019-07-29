 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump’s not enough? Netanyahu bets on ‘big league’ Putin & Modi in new election campaign (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 03:39 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 04:10
© Twitter / Benjamin Netanyahu
In a bid to prove Benjamin Netanyahu’s superiority over opponents, Israel’s Likud party has boasted of his handshakes with the leaders from a totally different ‘league’ – Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi.

Massive billboards showing the Israeli Prime Minister shaking hands with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi have graced the Likud party’s 15-story headquarters on Sunday, kick-starting the election campaign under the motto “Netanyahu: In another league.”

The colossal posters overlooking central Tel Aviv mirror a similar campaign ahead of the April elections, which showed Netanyahu shakings hands with the US President and helped Likud secure a narrow win.

However, betting only on Trump again might not be enough this time, Netanyahu might have thought after his failure to form a coalition government forced a snap election.

The fourth façade of the Likud tower will remain empty – for now – party’s spokeswoman confirmed, probably in case Netanyahu needs additional PR boost later.

