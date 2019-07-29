Trump’s not enough? Netanyahu bets on ‘big league’ Putin & Modi in new election campaign (VIDEO)

In a bid to prove Benjamin Netanyahu’s superiority over opponents, Israel’s Likud party has boasted of his handshakes with the leaders from a totally different ‘league’ – Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi.

Massive billboards showing the Israeli Prime Minister shaking hands with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi have graced the Likud party’s 15-story headquarters on Sunday, kick-starting the election campaign under the motto “Netanyahu: In another league.”

The colossal posters overlooking central Tel Aviv mirror a similar campaign ahead of the April elections, which showed Netanyahu shakings hands with the US President and helped Likud secure a narrow win.

Netanyahu election ads: Putin, Trump & Modi pic.twitter.com/6hc4ltUfHv — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 28, 2019

However, betting only on Trump again might not be enough this time, Netanyahu might have thought after his failure to form a coalition government forced a snap election.

The fourth façade of the Likud tower will remain empty – for now – party’s spokeswoman confirmed, probably in case Netanyahu needs additional PR boost later.

