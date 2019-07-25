 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ukraine’s security service publishes VIDEO of operatives seizing Russian tanker

Published time: 25 Jul, 2019 12:45 Edited time: 25 Jul, 2019 13:07
Get short URL
Ukraine’s security service publishes VIDEO of operatives seizing Russian tanker
The Russian tanker Nika Spirit detained by Ukraine's security services in Izmail © Reuters / Handout
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published a video showing its troops boarding a Russia-flagged oil tanker. The tanker allegedly blocked the passage of Ukrainian Navy ships in the Kerch Strait last November.

The Russian-flagged ship ‘Nika Spirit’ was detained by the SBU and military prosecutors after it moored at the port of Izmail in southwestern Ukraine, the agency said on Thursday. Video footage released later in the day shows a Ukrainian boat circling the vessel, and troops boarding.

Ukrainian authorities have searched the ship, seized her logs and communication records, and interviewed her crew. While the Ukrainians’ next move is unclear, the detention comes at a critical time for Ukraine-Russia relations, with both countries in talks about the release of 24 Ukrainian sailors imprisoned in Russia.

Reportedly called the ‘Neyma’ at the time, the ‘Nika Spirit’ allegedly blocked the passage of several Ukriainan Navy ships through the Black Sea’s Kerch Strait and into the Russian Sea of Azov last November, after the ships were involved in a confrontation with Russian vessels. 

Also on rt.com Ukraine seizes Russian tanker allegedly blocking its ships in Kerch Strait

With their path into the Sea of Azov allegedly blocked by the Neyma, the Ukrainian ships doubled back, and were seized by the Russian coast guard en route back to port in Odessa.

Moscow accused Kiev of provoking its forces, while Kiev denied that its ships had violated Russia’s border, with the then-president, Petro Poroshenko, calling the seizure “an act of aggression.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies