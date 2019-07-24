‘Like tears in rain’: Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies at 75

Actor Rutger Hauer, who starred as an android nemesis in the 1982 cult sci-fi thriller Blade Runner, has died at the age of 75, after a short battle with illness.

Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed that the actor passed away in his native Netherlands last week, and said his funeral had been held on Wednesday.

The actor is arguably best known for his role as Roy Batty, a murderous bio-engineered gang leader in the 80s science fiction classic, Blade Runner, where he starred alongside Harrison Ford.

At the film’s climax, Hauer’s character delivers a famous monologue as he faces off with Ford’s protagonist.

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.

Hauer was knighted by the Dutch crown in 2013 for “exceptional performances” in over 125 films and plays, and 33 television productions.

