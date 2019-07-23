 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We dropped from the sky’: Nigerian plane breaks nose gear on emergency landing (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 23:52
© Facebook / Air Peace
A Nigerian Air Peace Boeing 737 has nearly crashed after its nose landing gear snapped during a hard landing north of Lagos, where it was diverted after running into turbulence.

On its way back from Port Harcourt in Rivers State, the passenger jet ran into turbulence and reportedly experienced some technical trouble that forced it to request an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

“Some minutes later, seems the plane started nose diving on a fast track... Then... Next... It picked up a speed and bang!!!bang!!!!!!” passenger Chinasa Trinitta Amadi described her experience on Twitter.

The plane’s nose wheel collapsed as the plane touched the ground during a hard landing.

Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency has launched an investigation, confirming that the gear tire basically “sheared off” in the incident.

We dropped from the sky to the hard ground. And the ceiling of the plan dropped. Children crying. People screaming Blood of Jesus! Some screaming my Mummy. It was hard! My life flashed before me.

There were minor injuries by no fatalities among the 133 passengers and six crew on board, who all disembarked safely.

