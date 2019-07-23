‘We dropped from the sky’: Nigerian plane breaks nose gear on emergency landing (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A Nigerian Air Peace Boeing 737 has nearly crashed after its nose landing gear snapped during a hard landing north of Lagos, where it was diverted after running into turbulence.

On its way back from Port Harcourt in Rivers State, the passenger jet ran into turbulence and reportedly experienced some technical trouble that forced it to request an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

An Airpeace flight lost a tire while landing in Lagos, no life was lost. The Bureau investigators are on the way to the site. #safety#Lagos#Airportpic.twitter.com/v9K6XSs5o1 — AIB NIGERIA (@aibnigeria) July 23, 2019

Some minutes later, seems the plane started nose diving on a fast track. And she in her expertise applied control. Then... Next... It picked up a speed and bang!!! bang!!!!!!✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/sdjko6LDjg — Ariella Fitness (@ariellafitness) July 23, 2019

“Some minutes later, seems the plane started nose diving on a fast track... Then... Next... It picked up a speed and bang!!!bang!!!!!!” passenger Chinasa Trinitta Amadi described her experience on Twitter.

The plane’s nose wheel collapsed as the plane touched the ground during a hard landing.

Airpeace Aircraft lost a tyre on landing in Lagos.@flyairpeacepic.twitter.com/PY9vJiFIEc — CBN Gov Akinsola Ak🇳🇬 (@cbngov_akin1) July 23, 2019

We thank God for saving a close member of family and all the passengers and crew on this ill-fated flight... Such a scary narrative... pic.twitter.com/tJwBkZW9Yv — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) July 23, 2019

Waiting for 52 minutes for rescue in Air Peace aircraft... 😡



When do we start doing better in Nigeria?#AirPeace#FAAN#Rescue#EmergencyResponsepic.twitter.com/aKjoWfrTSP — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) July 23, 2019

Nigeria’s Airspace Management Agency has launched an investigation, confirming that the gear tire basically “sheared off” in the incident.

We dropped from the sky to the hard ground. And the ceiling of the plan dropped. Children crying. People screaming Blood of Jesus! Some screaming my Mummy. It was hard! My life flashed before me.

There were minor injuries by no fatalities among the 133 passengers and six crew on board, who all disembarked safely.

