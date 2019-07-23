 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Indian devotees parade snakes as part of Hindu ritual

Published time: 23 Jul, 2019 14:25
©  Ruptly
A trip to India in the monsoon season may catch you off guard with… snakes! Hundreds of them are paraded through nearly every Indian town when Hindu worshippers flock together to celebrate Nag Panchami – the serpent festival.

Observed in either July or August, the ancient holiday mainly involves scores of snakes being festively carried through the streets of Indian cities, accompanied by chanting and singing.

©  Ruptly

In preparation, the reptiles are fished or dug out of their holes and kept in pots up until the day of the event, when they are offered blessings of milk, sweets, and flowers.

The procession ends at a temple where the brave snake-holders ‘receive the blessings’ from the serpent-gods. The Hindus believe these rituals ward off bad karma and evil omens.

