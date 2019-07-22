Turkish designer unveils badge of his country’s 1st S-400 squadron

A local artist has just rolled out the emblem of Turkey’s first S-400 squadron, days after the air defense systems started arriving, despite the enormous pressure the US has applied to its NATO ally.

The badge, crafted by Turkish graphic designer Omer Erkmen, features a Central Asian horseman shooting a bow and arrow. Turkey’s national flag is seen waving in the background of the emblem, which the artist says was inspired by the legacy of the ancient Turks.

It has been approved for use by the first s-400 squadron currently under formation in the Turkish military, according to local media.

Russia airlifted the first batches of S-400s in mid-July following a long-running spat between Turkey and the US, which strongly opposes the deal, claiming the purchase of advanced Russian-made weapons undermines the security of NATO and goes against US interests. It also threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey and disconnected its NATO ally from the F-35 program.

Turkey insists that it will carry on with the deal notwithstanding US pressure and promised to retaliate if any sanctions are imposed.

