 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Iranian TV shows state flag flown on seized British ship (VIDEO)

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 00:34
Get short URL
Iranian TV shows state flag flown on seized British ship (VIDEO)
The UK-registered oil tanker Stena Impero flies an Iranian flag in a footage provided by Iranian state TV © Ruptly
Iranian state TV has released footage showing the UK-registered oil tanker Stena Impero with an Iranian flag being hoisted over it. The vessel appears to be docked at the port of Bandar Abbas on Iran’s southern cost.

In a video posted by Press TV on Sunday, the Swedish-owned ship that sailed under the UK flag is seen brandishing Iran's green, white and red banner. The short clip also shows a patrol boat that appears to be circling the waters near the vessel. The ship appears empty expect for several people that can be seen on the upper deck.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran said that it launched a maritime casualty, accusing the Stena Impero's crew of ignoring a distress signal after an “accident” with an Iran shipping boat. Tehran says the tanker instead changed its course, sailing in the wrong direction of a shipping lane.

Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province, Allah-Morad Afifipoor, told Press TV that it’s unclear how much time the probe will take, saying it would depend on the crew’s cooperation and Tehran’s ability to obtain the relevant documentation.

On Saturday, Iranian news agency ISNA said the crew, which consists of 18 Indians, three Russians, a Latvian national and a Filipino, remains on board and may be subject to “technical questioning.”

Also on rt.com British tanker was in Omani waters, Iran violated intl law by seizing it – UK Shipping Chamber

The UK, in a letter to the UN Security Council, challenged Iranian Navy's account, saying the Stena Impero was seized in the Omani territorial waters and had done nothing wrong.

A recently-surfaced tense radio exchange between the Iranian Navy and the British frigate HMS Montrose, which was near the site of the incident, shows the British side advising the Stena Impero to defy Iran's demands. "As you are conducting transit passage in a recognized international strait, under international law your passage must not be impaired, impeded, obstructed or hampered,” the Montrose radioed to the tanker. The Iranians, in turn, said that they intended "no challenge" and needed to inspect the vessel for “security reasons.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies