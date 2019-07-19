5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Athens, prompts panic & evacuations
The earthquake struck at 2:14pm local time, with the epicenter located 23km northwest of the city, according to the Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens.
The quake, followed by several aftershocks, was felt in different parts of the city. Witnesses described them as “powerful.”
Footage from the scene shows furniture shaking and falling inside apartments during the tremors.
Many public buildings and large shopping malls were evacuated.
Startled people flooded onto the streets, fearing further aftershocks. They gathered outside the buildings, and some also left their cars and buses.
Some debris can be seen lying on top of parked vehicles and the pavement.
There were also reports of problems with electricity and mobile phone connection.
