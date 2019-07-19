 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Athens, prompts panic & evacuations

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 12:27 Edited time: 19 Jul, 2019 13:14
Damage is seen on the Church of the Pantanassa following an earthquake in Athens, Greece. July 19, 2019. © Reuters / Alkis Konstantinidis
The Greek capital of Athens was hit by a series of tremors, with the strongest measuring magnitude 5.1, causing people to flee onto the streets from houses, offices and shopping malls.

The earthquake struck at 2:14pm local time, with the epicenter located 23km northwest of the city, according to the Institute of Geodynamics at the National Observatory of Athens.

The quake, followed by several aftershocks, was felt in different parts of the city. Witnesses described them as “powerful.” 

Footage from the scene shows furniture shaking and falling inside apartments during the tremors. 

Many public buildings and large shopping malls were evacuated.

Startled people flooded onto the streets, fearing further aftershocks. They gathered outside the buildings, and some also left their cars and buses.

Some debris can be seen lying on top of parked vehicles and the pavement. 

There were also reports of problems with electricity and mobile phone connection.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

