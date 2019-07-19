Horrified internet collectively gasps at ‘creepy’ trailer for Cats movie (VIDEO)

The trailer for the live action adaptation of the hugely successful musical ‘Cats’ has dropped and it appears the world, or at least the internet, was not ready for the furry nightmare.

The cast is comprised of horrifying, crawling, singing, CGI, human-cat hybrids with the faces of well-known singers and actors, including Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Ian McKellen.

me: nightmares don’t exist



cats trailer: hold my beerpic.twitter.com/6OBZ0d8Ft5 — ‎‏ً (@sebhaal) July 19, 2019

Also on rt.com ‘Sonic’ director & studio agree redesign after ferocious Twitter backlash to trailer

Aside from the ad’s threatening promise that “you will believe,” viewers expressed their unease over various aspects of the film. These included just how weirdly small the cats appear, their strange ‘sexy breasts,’ the confusing ‘fur coats,’ and most of all their creepy mutant human/cat faces.

Stewie just saw the “Cats” trailer. pic.twitter.com/vNuYqa1TLl — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 19, 2019

the James Corden cat is what I see in the corner of my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/l9I9CBh9VG — georgia 🦁 (@brightroars_) July 18, 2019

Despite the star-studded cast of actors, dancers and singers, coupled with Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper and the historical backdrop of the hit musical that’s toured the world for decades, even Rolling Stone magazine called the trailer “more terrifying than anticipated.”

The ‘abomination’ is scheduled to be released on December 20, just in time to ruin your Christmas and possibly, your whole year.

Also on rt.com Creepy realistic humanoid robot footage sends shivers through Twitter

If you like this story, share it with a friend!