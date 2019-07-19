 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Horrified internet collectively gasps at ‘creepy’ trailer for Cats movie (VIDEO)

Published time: 19 Jul, 2019 11:12
© YouTube / Universal Pictures
The trailer for the live action adaptation of the hugely successful musical ‘Cats’ has dropped and it appears the world, or at least the internet, was not ready for the furry nightmare.

The cast is comprised of horrifying, crawling, singing, CGI, human-cat hybrids with the faces of well-known singers and actors, including Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Ian McKellen.

Aside from the ad’s threatening promise that “you will believe,” viewers expressed their unease over various aspects of the film. These included just how weirdly small the cats appear, their strange ‘sexy breasts,’ the confusing ‘fur coats,’ and most of all their creepy mutant human/cat faces.

Despite the star-studded cast of actors, dancers and singers, coupled with Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper and the historical backdrop of the hit musical that’s toured the world for decades, even Rolling Stone magazine called the trailer “more terrifying than anticipated.”

The ‘abomination’ is scheduled to be released on December 20, just in time to ruin your Christmas and possibly, your whole year.

