At least 1 dead, scores injured as Japanese anime studio goes up in flames (VIDEO)

Published time: 18 Jul, 2019 04:11 Edited time: 18 Jul, 2019 05:05
Firefighters battling fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation Co. in Kyoto, western Japan, July 18, 2019. © REUTERS/ Kyodo
At least one person has died and over 30 have been injured after fire engulfed a three-story building in western Japan that houses a famed animation studio. A suspected arsonist was taken into custody.

Police have detained a male suspect who allegedly poured gasoline at the Kyoto Animation's 1st Studio before setting it on fire. The suspect was also injured in the incident, and was taken to hospital. He is a 41-year-old male, but other than that, details have been scarce so far.

Videos and photos of the incident show a thick pillar of white smoke billowing from the badly scorched building, while raging fire can be seen devouring it from the inside.

At least 38 people were injured in the blaze, including 10 who suffered severe injuries, the Asahi Shimbun reported, citing the city fire department. The department has confirmed that one person was killed in the inferno, and Japanese media have cited police as saying several people have died.

Police reported finding “multiple blades” at the site, though it's unclear whether they belonged to the perpetrator. NHK footage from the scene shows at least five machete-sized knives being photographed by officers.

Over 30 fire engines were rushed to the scene. Despite the firefighters’ efforts, it is still feared that the flames could spread to nearby buildings.

The studio was founded in 1981 and has become a household name for anime fans, winning a number of prestigious awards for its adaptations. Among its best known works are The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, K-ON!, Lucky Star and Violet Evergarden.

