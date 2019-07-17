Shamborghinis & Fauxrarris: Brazilian police shut down fake luxury car factory

A father and son duo of Ferrari fraudsters have been busted for selling fake sports cars, for between $45,000 to $60,000 each, from their workshop in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

The cops seized eight partially finished fakes as part of the raid on Monday, though officials didn't specify what kind of parts were used to build the knock-offs.

Badges, bucket seats and other embroidered accessories emblazoned with the company logos were also seized. The raid was carried out at the behest of the actual car-makers, following several official complaints.

The duo had been engaged in the high-end hoodwink for at least two years, having reportedly spent a combined 20 years in the car modification trade prior to turning their talents to the fakes trade.

Clients could contact them via social media and pick from eight models and a variety of colours. Pictures from the raid show a sham Lamborghini Huracan, the real version of which can cost around $190,000 new, as well as a fake Ferrari F430, which costs around $148,000 new.

The pair were arrested on industrial property charges and face up to three years in jail.

