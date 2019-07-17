 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shamborghinis & Fauxrarris: Brazilian police shut down fake luxury car factory

Published time: 17 Jul, 2019 12:35
© Policia Civil de Santa Catarina
A father and son duo of Ferrari fraudsters have been busted for selling fake sports cars, for between $45,000 to $60,000 each, from their workshop in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina.

The cops seized eight partially finished fakes as part of the raid on Monday, though officials didn't specify what kind of parts were used to build the knock-offs.

Badges, bucket seats and other embroidered accessories emblazoned with the company logos were also seized. The raid was carried out at the behest of the actual car-makers, following several official complaints. 

© Policia Civil de Santa Catarina

The duo had been engaged in the high-end hoodwink for at least two years, having reportedly spent a combined 20 years in the car modification trade prior to turning their talents to the fakes trade. 

Clients could contact them via social media and pick from eight models and a variety of colours. Pictures from the raid show a sham Lamborghini Huracan, the real version of which can cost around $190,000 new, as well as a fake Ferrari F430, which costs around $148,000 new. 

The pair were arrested on industrial property charges and face up to three years in jail.

