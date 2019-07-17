Amazed? Enraged? Man keeps his TONGUE OUT & steals show as Pelosi speaks on Trump’s tweets (VIDEO)

Verbal fighting plagued a tense House hearing on Donald Trump’s tweets about Democratic congresswomen, but it was no match for an unknown man who stole the limelight... by keeping his tongue out while lawmakers spoke.

The astonishing gaffe occurred at the end of an emotive speech by Nancy Pelosi in the House. Once the speaker finished her remarks, the camera jumped back to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who tried to confront Pelosi’s standpoint.

Around this time, a man dressed in a dark blue suit showed up next to Collins, helping arrange something for the Republican lawmaker. Moments later, he turned around and put his tongue out, capturing the imagination of the internet.

Some eagle-eyed Twitterati spotted the man, asking if anyone knew who he was. Possibly, this was one of Collins’ staffers, as he sat on the congressman’s left side when he finally took the floor.

He might have been awestruck, enraged, preoccupied or even just bored, as he stuck out his tongue, not thinking about the cameras trained on everyone in the building. Will we ever know?

