Salvini says he flagged ‘Ukrainian group’s death threat,’ leading to neo-Nazi missile bust

Italy’s Deputy PM Matteo Salvini has said that an investigation into a “Ukrainian group’s” plot to kill him was what led to a major seizure of weapons, including an air-to-air missile and neo-Nazi memorabilia, by police this week.

Speaking in Genoa, Salvini told media that Italian secret services had alerted him to a Ukrainian group planning an attempt on his life and that he “flagged it up” with the police. “It was one of several death threats against me that arrive every day,” Italy’s ANSA news agency quoted him as saying. He said he was happy the threat had “served to uncover the arsenal of some madmen.”

Italian police said on Monday that a cache of weapons, including a French-made air-to-air missile, had been seized from a neo-Nazi gang operating in northern Italy. The police statement originally said the group had fought against Donbass separatists in Ukraine’s eastern breakaway region. The statement was later amended, however, to say that the extremists in question had “taken part in the armed conflict” in Ukraine, without specifying a side.

Western media had a field day with the news, immediately linking the neo-Nazi gang to what they said were “Russia-backed separatists,” apparently misquoting the initial police statement that said just the opposite.

It’s emerged that among three men arrested during the raid was Fabio Del Bergiolo, a former border security inspector who had run in Senate elections for the neo-fascist Forza Nuova party in 2001, Italian media reported.

Police found assault rifles, a sub-machine gun, bayonets, pistols, shotguns and Nazi plaques, as well as the missile, which the group reportedly obtained from Qatar and was allegedly attempting to sell.

