 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

280+ arrested as Algeria football fans go on rampage in French cities (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 15 Jul, 2019 07:24
Get short URL
280+ arrested as Algeria football fans go on rampage in French cities (PHOTO, VIDEO)
Algerian supporters in Lyon, France, July 14, 2019. © AFP / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE
Algerian football fans faced off with riot police across France after victory celebrations turned violent in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille. Dozens of people were arrested, with tear gas deployed to restore order.

Fans overcome with joy were out on the streets of three major French cities after Algeria knocked Nigeria out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with a 2-1 victory in the semifinals on Sunday.

Algeria will now play its final match against Senegal on Friday, but the festivities were marred by violence and arrests. Hundreds of fans with flags and flares disrupted traffic, climbing onto passing cars, road signs, and streetlights.

Algerian supporters in Lyon, France, July 14, 2019. © AFP / ROMAIN LAFABREGUE

Videos from Lyon show several fires in the Guillotiere district. A dozen cars were torched, the fire department said. Police in riot gear used tear gas to disperse the crowds on the streets, and some fans hurled stones and bottles back at the officers.

Algeria supporters celebrate Algeria beating Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals. Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, July 14, 2019. © AFP / ZAKARIA ABDELKAFI

In Paris, fans blocked traffic on the Champs-Elysees. They threw fireworks at officers deployed to the site, and several dustbins were set on fire. Twenty-five people were arrested.

Algeria supporters at the port in Marseille, southern France. July 14, 2019. © AFP / BORIS HORVAT

In Marseille, fans reportedly threw smoke bombs, projectiles, and firecrackers at police as thousands flocked to the port area to see the Bastille Day fireworks.

A total of 282 arrests were made across France overnight, according to AFP, in particular for refusing to obey police orders and endangering the lives of others.

Among these, 249 were placed in police custody, according to a report made by the Interior Ministry on Monday morning. Security for Sunday’s match was intensified after clashes and looting followed Algeria’s match against Ivory Coast last Thursday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies