‘Digitalization has arrived in hell’: Siemens CEO shares death threat email from ‘Adolf Hitler’

German police are investigating a death threat Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser received from an email account with Adolf Hitler’s name in the address. The authorities have sounded the alarm over the rise of neo-Nazi extremism in Germany.

Kaeser shared a screenshot of the threatening email on Twitter, confirming an earlier report by the Wirtschaftwoche magazine on Friday.

“Shut your sanctimonious, filthy mouth!!! People like you desperately need the same treatment as Luebcke. You disgusting, communist pig!” the message reads.

The short letter, signed by “Adolf Hitler,” appears to originate from adolf.hitler@nsdap.de – a reference to Hitler’s NSDAP party. An email spoofer was likely used by the sender, since the nsdap.de domain is actually empty and does only one thing – redirects to a Wikipedia page about the Holocaust.

Despite the sinister nature of “Hitler’s message,” Kaeser brushed it off.

“It seems that digitalization has even arrived in hell. The devil now has email too,” he wrote, producing a handful of anti-neo-Nazi hashtags as his “reply message.” He also said that no complaint was filed and the authorities are conducting an independent investigation.

The email itself is clearly a death threat, as it refers to “pro-migrant” politician Walter Luebcke, who was murdered early in June. Police detained a suspect shortly afterwards, who turned out to be a 45-year-old man with far-right views and who committed numerous offenses in the past.

Kaeser is well known for his pro-immigration stance. Recently, he expressed his support for Carola Rackete – the captain of the migrant rescue ship Sea Watch – who was briefly detained in Italy. Rather than those who “save lives,” those who “kill, seed and foster hate” should be arrested, Kaeser wrote.

The German authorities have been concerned over the increased activity of far-right extremists. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer describes it as “a real threat for our society” on par with that of radical Islamists.

