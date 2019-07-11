About 25 injured as Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii - reports

About two dozen people were injured when an Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Australia hit heavy turbulence over the Pacific Ocean, local media reports. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Honolulu airport.

The flight AC33 experienced heavy turbulence on Thursday and was forced to turn back, requesting an emergency landing at Honolulu airport. While the landing itself went smoothly, 20 to 25 people, including one crew member, were injured in the turbulence.

SUDDEN TURBULENCE

Air Canada #AC33 Toronto to Sydney via Vancouver “encountered un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” and diverted to Honolulu. Air Canada says “preliminary information indicates there are approximately 25 people who have sustained minor injuries.” pic.twitter.com/9hIeQH6yW8 — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 11, 2019

Many of the people received head and neck injuries, CTV News reported, citing a source. Such injuries indicate that the passengers were basically flung out of their seats when the aircraft hit the ‘bumpy’ spot above the Pacific.

The affected people are being examined by medical personnel, an Air Canada spokesperson told the channel.

“We are currently making arrangements for the passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu, as well as options for resumption of the flight,” the spokesperson said.

The plane, a Boeing 777-200, has reportedly had around 270 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

