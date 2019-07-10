 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Set your ovaries free’: Tanzanian president urges women to have babies to boost economy

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:09 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 16:25
Women on a beach in Zanzibar, Tanzania. © Global Look Press
The president of Tanzania is urging females to have more children to help boost the economy, despite having one of the highest birth rates in the world.

John Magufuli claimed that countries with a higher birth rate like China, India and Nigeria, have reaped economic benefits and called on Tanzanian women to let their ovaries free. 

“When you have a big population you build the economy. That’s why China’s economy is so huge,” said Magufuli while speaking in his hometown of Chato on Tuesday.

“I know that those who like to block ovaries will complain about my remarks. Set your ovaries free, let them block theirs,” he added. Critics have said the solution would actually lead to increased levels of poverty and income inequality. 

Tanzania, a country of 55 million people already has one of the highest birth rates in the world, averaging at about 5 children per woman. The comments echo Magufuli’s previous remarks, in which he said contraceptives were for “those too lazy to take care of their children.”

