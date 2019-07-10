 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fuel tanker explosion turns night to day as flames rain down on S. African town (VIDEOS)

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 09:18
File photo: © U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Christian Sullivan
An enormous fireball engulfed multiple buildings in the town of Worcester in South Africa’s Western Cape following a fuel tanker explosion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate the fuel tanker hit an electricity pole, which created a massive explosion that lit up the night sky.

The vehicle reportedly overturned as a result of the blast and, miraculously, no fatalities have been reported. However, Several firefighters battling the blaze have been injured. 

Eyewitness video from the scene shows several drivers make a U-turn upon seeing the sheer extent of the destruction and the height of the flames. 

Local residents reported hearing and feeling the explosion some five kilometers away from the hellish site. 

“We can confirm that a truck exploded as you enter town, but we are not certain of the damage or whether anyone was injured. Police and emergency services are on the scene to investigate,” Worcester police spokesperson Captain Lindikhaya Mkhontwana said.

The explosion occurred near an agri-petrol station at approximately 6am local time. “At this stage it is difficult to say what caused the explosion,” Police Chief Kenny Africa said. “The area has been contained and the fire department is trying to put out the flames. We can’t get close to the incident yet because of the blaze,” he added.

