 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Over a thousand evacuated as Spanish aquarium goes up in flames (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Jul, 2019 14:23 Edited time: 9 Jul, 2019 15:24
Get short URL
Over a thousand evacuated as Spanish aquarium goes up in flames (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
© Twitter / InfoEmergencias
More than 1,600 visitors and 350 staff were evacuated after a fire broke out at Europe’s largest aquarium in Valencia, Spain. A column of dense black smoke rose from the building.

The blaze was reported at about 11.00 Am local time, as visitors reportedly noticed smoke near a shark enclosure. Almost 2,000 people were soon evacuated, as a plume of smoke erupted from the building. 

Photos and videos shared on social media captured the extent of the fire.

No injuries to any visitors or animals were reported, and firefighters extinguished the blaze around 20 minutes after it broke out, the aquarium said on Twitter. Much of the damage was confined to the above-ground entranceway to the aquarium.

The aquarium covers an area of 110,000 square meters and is home to 500 species. The building itself is a part of the gigantic ‘City of Arts and Sciences’ complex, which also houses a planetarium, museum, botanical garden, arena and opera house. Construction on the complex began in 1994 and was completed in 2005.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies