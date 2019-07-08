 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Good guy’ Putin should be running Europe – Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 21:55
Get short URL
‘Good guy’ Putin should be running Europe – Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone
FILE PHOTO: Vladimir Putin meets Bernie Ecclestone at the 2015 Russian Grand Prix © Reuters / RIA Novosti
In a move seemingly designed to wind up everybody west of Moscow, F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has denounced the Skirpal poisoning as “fake news” and said he’d take a bullet for “good guy” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a freewheeling interview with the Times, the 88-year-old billionaire declared that Putin was “too busy” to have ordered the poisoning of double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last March, branding reports of Russian involvement “fake news.”

From there, Ecclestone further professed his admiration for the Russian leader. “If someone had a machine gun and was prepared to shoot Putin, I would stand in front of him,” Ecclestone said. “Because he’s a good guy. He’s never done anything that isn’t doing good things for people.”

Also on rt.com Bernie Ecclestone: America falsely believes it's greatest superpower

Forget about the Mays and Macrons and Merkels: Putin should be “running Europe,” he recommended. “We haven’t got anybody, so it couldn’t be any worse. He does what he says he is going to do.”

Predictably, commenters were a mix of puzzled and enraged. “Are we really so surprised that Bernie Ecclestone has horrendous views?!,” tweeted one, while others called the F1 chief a “fascist” and a “punk.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies