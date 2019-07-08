How shellfish! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up (PHOTOS)

Israel’s envoy to Brazil Yossi Shelley has found himself in hot water after his embassy shared an image of him eating lobster with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro despite the Torah prohibiting jews from eating shellfish.

The embassy tried to conceal the fact that he was chowing down on non-kosher food with a bizarrely archaic and lackluster attempt at obscuring the offending crustaceans from view. The two shared lunch before attending the Brazil-Peru final of the Copa America soccer tournament at the Maracana stadium.

Antes da final da Copa América entre Brasil e Peru, o presidente @jairbolsonaro e o @embaixadoryossi almoçaram juntos em Brasília. Eles irão acompanhar a partida desejando sorte para a seleção brasileira em busca de mais um título. Vai Brasil!! pic.twitter.com/trDHb0ftCh — Israel no Brasil (@IsraelinBrazil) July 7, 2019

The failed attempt at surreptitiously censoring the seafood prompted mass ridicule and mockery online, with many trying their hand at equally laughable attempts. Writer Ben Judah joked that the embassy applied “Mossad level cover up skills” before sharing the image.

That's some really lazy photoshopping of the lobster. pic.twitter.com/lcHq3yaZOZ — Dork Web Cavy Fancier (@friendly_gravy) July 7, 2019

Ajudei vcs e fiz um trabalho melhor no photoshop. De nada. Tem até umas laranjinhas pro presida ficar saudável pic.twitter.com/t7dQBmoU3E — Xamander (@andre_llucas) July 7, 2019

Israeli Ambassador to Brazil ate lobster (strictly non-kosher) with Bolsonaro.



But luckily the Israeli Embassy was there to help.



Applying Mossad Level cover up skills to the photos it tweeted — so nobody got offended back home. pic.twitter.com/G3XDX5sple — Ben Judah (@b_judah) July 8, 2019

Shelley was appointed as Israel's ambassador to Brazil in January 2017 by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He enjoys favor with the Brazilian President, having been awarded the National Order of the Southern Cross, Brazil’s highest national honor for high-ranking guests.

Brazilian-Israeli relations have warmed greatly since Bolsonaro’s election, particularly after the Brazilian president promised to move the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and despite his rather inflammatory comments about the Holocaust.

