 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

TV host’s outburst against Putin is ‘great shame’ for Georgians and ‘absolute madness’ – Kremlin

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 10:43
Get short URL
TV host’s outburst against Putin is ‘great shame’ for Georgians and ‘absolute madness’ – Kremlin
Protest against Rustavi 2 TV host outside the channel's Tbilisi headquarters, July 7, 2019 © Sputnik
The incident in which a Georgian opposition TV host used profanities in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “shameful,” “Russophobic fit,” a Kremlin spokesman has said.

Georgiy Gabuniya, the host of an opinion show on Georgia’s opposition Rustavi 2 TV broadcaster, began his Sunday program by addressing Putin in Russian – using some of the most-obscene Russian vulgarities for over a minute of the show.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, told journalists on Monday that insulting the Russian president with obscene words is a shame for Georgians.
We consider [such stunts] completely unacceptable and condemn them.

“This kind of behavior, whether it is provoked by someone who wants to further complicate the Russia-Georgia relations or is a consequence of absolute madness, is unworthy of the Georgian people… This is a great shame for Georgians,” the spokesman said.

Also on rt.com Georgian opposition TV host BAD-MOUTHS Putin on air, sending country into meltdown

Peskov also stated that in recent days there have been “more and more flares of Russophobic fits in Georgia.” He said the reason for them may lie within the reluctance of the Georgian authorities to “rein in extremist-minded youngsters.”

However, Peskov also noted that the Georgian leadership has already condemned Gabuniya’s stunt. For instance, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili wrote on Facebook that she “unequivocally condemns hate speech, verbal aggression, insults and provocative statements,” which have nothing to do with patriotism.
The incident wasn’t received well by Georgian people either, with a crowd of agitated protesters storming the channel’s Tbilisi headquarters demanding that the host be fired. The station was even forced to go off air, resuming broadcasting only on Monday morning.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies