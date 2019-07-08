 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran exceeds 3.67% limit of uranium enrichment level set by nuclear deal
Iran exceeds 3.67% limit of uranium enrichment level set by nuclear deal

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 08:36 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 08:55
Iran has officially surpassed the 3.67% uranium enrichment limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters has reported, citing a spokesman for the country's nuclear agency.

The nuclear agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Iran would consider enriching uranium to 20% as a future measure if Europe continues to neglect its commitments under the JCPOA. He urged the deal’s European signatories to act quickly before Iran took further steps to pull out from the accord.

Tehran announced on Sunday that it would exceed the cap mandated by the accord, warning it would further scale down its commitments under the deal if its European partners failed to honor the agreement.

Under deal, known as the JCPOA, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities and to allow international inspections of its nuclear facilities, in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington unilaterally withdrew from the accord last year and reimposed sanctions which placed restrictions on anyone who trades with Iran, scaring off investors. Tehran for its part criticized the EU for turning its back on investment projects aimed at boosting the Iranian economy.

