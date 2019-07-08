 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protesting crowds assail Georgian opposition TV after host's foul-mouthed attack on Putin (VIDEOS)

Published time: 8 Jul, 2019 01:31 Edited time: 8 Jul, 2019 01:34
©  Ruptly
A crowd of protesters gathered at the headquarters of the Georgian opposition TV station Rustavi 2 after a show host went on an expletive-laden on-air tirade attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin and his late parents.

Georgia was thrown into an uproar late on Sunday by an extremely vulgar outburst by Rustavi 2 host Georgiy Gabuniya, who used Russian swear words to verbally abuse the "invader" Putin. Despite the sorry state of relations between the two countries, Georgian top officials, including the foreign minister, the prime minister and the president, united in condemning the rant.

Some ordinary Georgians were equally outraged. While some vented their displeasure at Gabuniya on social media, others gathered in a crowd at his station's HQ in Tbilisi, demanding that her be fired. Several hundred people were seen shouting and throwing eggs and bottles at the building.

Rustavi 2 was forced to temporarily go off air because of the protest, and issued a statement denouncing Gabuniya's choice of words, but not his message. Georgian police say they are at the scene, keeping the protest civil and the journalists safe.

