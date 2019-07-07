Hailstones the size of tennis balls hit south-central France (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A huge thunderstorm has bombarded the French region of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes with hailstones the size of tennis balls, and included a record number of lightning bolts, providing for a deluge of impressive content on social media.

The meteorological calamity led to the classification by Meteo France of most of the country as being at the second-to-worst ‘level orange’ weather threat on Saturday. But Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, located on the border with Switzerland and Italy, was hit the hardest.

One video captured a swimming pool that looked as though it was boiling, due to the massive hailstones falling into the water.

A man wearing body armor made of cardboard boxes as he tried to protect his car from the ice lumps, also caused a lot of laughs, despite the stunt putting him in real danger.

Orages de grêle en France..pensez à protéger vos voitures..🌨😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1meDzomvOt — 𝑨𝒓𝒏𝒐 (@arnoval59) July 7, 2019

There have been, so far, no reports of deaths of injuries caused by the hailstorms.

Encore de violentes chutes de #grele ce dimanche comme ici dans le #Gard

Les #orages sont moins nombreux que la veille mais restent localement puissants (carte des échos maxis sur 3h).

Photo : Bianca Frontier Selzer via météo Languedoc pic.twitter.com/znKVWf8NPQ — meteo60 (@meteo60) July 7, 2019

The thunderstorm also set a record for the most lightning bolts striking this year, with 73,700 of them recorded, mainly over Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes.

#SaintEtienne encore de la grêle sur la ville ! En seulement deux semaines, trois orages de grêle ont frappés la ville et la métropole stéphanoise. Le climat devient fou ! 😟 pic.twitter.com/K1Y8wdQWTX — John Mothe (@JonathanMothe) July 6, 2019

The French south had already witnessed a massive hailstorm in mid-June, in which 10 people were injured and serious damaged was meted out to property and to local vineyards.

