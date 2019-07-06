Island created by deadly earthquake disappears into Indian Ocean (PHOTOS)

A new island that appeared after the deadly 2013 earthquake in Pakistan has been swallowed up by the Indian Ocean, new satellite images reveal.

The little island, known as Zalzala Koh or ‘the earthquake mountain,’ was created as a result of an eruption of a mud volcano in the Indian Ocean triggered by the earthquake. The quake was one of the worst natural disasters to hit Pakistan in the past decade, killing over 800 people.

Measuring 90 meters wide, 40 meters long and 20 meters high, the small size of the island led experts at the time to suggest it would not last.

NASA’s satellite images show the island off the coast of the city of Gwadar slowly becoming submerged in the sea, until it was completely underwater by April 2019.

Although no longer above the water, Zalzala Koh remains below the surface, and may emerge again one day.

