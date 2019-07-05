French pilot takes selfie from inside of Russian-developed Su-30, calls it ‘great aircraft’ (PHOTOS)

A French Air Force pilot had the rare opportunity to fly an Indian Su-30MKI air superiority fighter designed in Russia during Garuda VI joint French-Indian air exercises – and he appears to have enjoyed the flight.

The pilot took a sneak peek into one of India’s most modern warplanes developed by Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer during a familiarization flight in the first week of this year’s Garuda exercises held between July 1 and 12.

#ExGaruda2019: Indo-France joint exercise gives us a great opportunity to interact, exchange views, experiences & knowledge.



A French Air Force Pilot got an opportunity to fly in the Su-30MKI aircraft, during the integration flying training week. pic.twitter.com/RJstvqKZAm — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 4, 2019

The man even took a midflight selfie from the cockpit of the two-seat fighter jet. “Great Aircraft!” an unofficial French fighter squad account on Twitter wrote. In exchange, an Indian squadron leader was able to fly a French Rafale jet.

A French pilot makes a FAM flight aboard an @IAF_MCC Su-30MKI. Great aircraft !

// Un pilote du #RC2_30 effectue un vol de familiarisation à bord d'un #Flanker-C indien. Sacré avion ! //#Garuda#Rafalepic.twitter.com/RR0jXAmOZc — Webmaster Chasse (@WebChasse) July 4, 2019

#ExGaruda2019 : The objective of Indo-France joint exercise is to share good practices & to enhance interoperability & cooperation between the two Air Forces.



During the exchange flying, Sqn Ldr Sourabh Ambure flew in the FAF Rafale aircraft.@Armee_de_lair@FranceinIndiapic.twitter.com/BNg1AzWPPj — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2019

The two-week exercises held at the Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in southwestern France will see the French and Indian pilots enhancing their cooperation skills while conducting simulated air defense and ground attack missions. India deployed four Su-30MKIs and an Ilyushin IL-78 flight refueling aircraft as well as 120 pilots and airmen to take part in the exercise.

The drills will help the Indian pilots assess the capabilities of their aircraft in comparison to the French Rafale jets, 36 of which New Delhi is scheduled to receive under an arms deal with Paris later this year.

