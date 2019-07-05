 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French pilot takes selfie from inside of Russian-developed Su-30, calls it ‘great aircraft’ (PHOTOS)

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 20:29 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 20:30
©  Twitter @IAF_MCC
A French Air Force pilot had the rare opportunity to fly an Indian Su-30MKI air superiority fighter designed in Russia during Garuda VI joint French-Indian air exercises – and he appears to have enjoyed the flight.

The pilot took a sneak peek into one of India’s most modern warplanes developed by Russia’s Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer during a familiarization flight in the first week of this year’s Garuda exercises held between July 1 and 12.

The man even took a midflight selfie from the cockpit of the two-seat fighter jet. “Great Aircraft!” an unofficial French fighter squad account on Twitter wrote. In exchange, an Indian squadron leader was able to fly a French Rafale jet.

The two-week exercises held at the Mont-de-Marsan Air Base in southwestern France will see the French and Indian pilots enhancing their cooperation skills while conducting simulated air defense and ground attack missions. India deployed four Su-30MKIs and an Ilyushin IL-78 flight refueling aircraft as well as 120 pilots and airmen to take part in the exercise.

Also on rt.com India has vast arsenal of Russian-made weapons & seeks to expand it (PHOTOS)

The drills will help the Indian pilots assess the capabilities of their aircraft in comparison to the French Rafale jets, 36 of which New Delhi is scheduled to receive under an arms deal with Paris later this year.

