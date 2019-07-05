 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nightmarish moth with weird ‘tentacles’ FILMED dangling from ceiling in Bali (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 16:20 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 16:43
File photo © Flickr / Juan Manuel Sánchez
A freaky bug with two wings and four large, hairy-looking tentacles protruding from its rear is going viral for being so bizarre and alarming, but the reason for its appearance is even stranger.

The weird bug was spotted by Hari Toae in his home in Bali, Indonesia. He filmed the extremely strange creature hanging from his ceiling and window blind, and said it “looked like an alien.” 

The moth had massive tentacles that were bigger than the rest of its body, and could be mistaken for a couple of different creatures stuck together. 

Toae said he thought the bug had come into his home to shelter during heavy rainfall, and generously said he would let it stay in his house, but just for one night. 

The moth appears to be an example of the ‘creatonotos gangis’ species, found in Southeast Asia and parts of Australia. The moths usually have red or yellow bodies and four freaky, pulsing scent organs that pop out of their backsides when they’re in the mood for a mate. 

The hairy looking tentacles emit pheromones to attract female moths. 

