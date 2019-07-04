 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Scientists will freeze themselves in the Arctic ice for an unprecedented year-long study (VIDEO)

Published time: 4 Jul, 2019 09:43 Edited time: 4 Jul, 2019 10:02
© Youtube / Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research
Scientists from 17 countries are embarking on an ambitious and unprecedented voyage to the Arctic where they will let their ship become frozen in the ice for a year so that they can study climate change as they drift around.

The team will embark on the $158 million expedition in September, and will anchor the German icebreaker RV Polarstern to a large piece of ice in the Arctic Ocean and wait for the sea to freeze around them. After trapping themselves in the thick ice, they will brave the dropping temperatures as they hurry to build temporary winter research camps on the ice and carry out experiments as the ice drifts towards the North Pole. 

© MOSAiC

The ship will be packed with supplies and scientific equipment, but the team will be isolated, with any emergency evacuation almost impossible. Temperatures can drop to -50°C (-58°F), and the polar night, when the Sun doesn’t rise over the horizon, will last 150 days. The team plans to build a fence around their camps that will sound an alarm if any polar bears come too close, and at least six people will be assigned to “polar bear watch.” 

“We can do a lot with robotics and other things, but in the end, the visual, the manual observation and also the measurement, that’s still what we need,”said sea ice physicist Marcel Nicolaus, who is part of the mission. “We need to go out, establish that ice camp.”

The team includes researchers from the US, China, Russia, and Japan, who will rotate every two months, reaching the boat on other icebreakers and aircraft. 

“So far we have always been locked out of that region and we lack even the basic observations of the climate processes in the central Arctic from winter,” said mission leader Markus Rex. “We are going to change that for the first time.” 

The MOSAiC mission, which stands for Multidisciplinary drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, hopes to enhance understanding of Arctic climate change and its global implications, and lead to safer maritime and offshore operations and better informed policy development. 

