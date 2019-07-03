Tehran can reverse nuclear deal commitments in 1 hour, will increase enrichment - President Rouhani

Tehran can reverse the scaling back of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in just one hour, the nation’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani said that after July 16 Iran will increase its level of uranium enrichment to whatever level its needs beyond the limit of 3.67 percent, set by the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, Tasnim News reported. DETAILS TO FOLLOW