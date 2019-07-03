 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Tehran can reverse nuclear deal commitments in 1 hour, will increase enrichment - President Rouhani

Published time: 3 Jul, 2019 07:53 Edited time: 3 Jul, 2019 08:25
Get short URL
Tehran can reverse nuclear deal commitments in 1 hour, will increase enrichment - President Rouhani
FILE PHOTO Bushehr nuclear power plant. © Ahmad Halabisaz / ZUMAPRESS / Global Look Press
Tehran can reverse the scaling back of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal in just one hour, the nation’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

Rouhani said that after July 16 Iran will increase its level of uranium enrichment to whatever level its needs beyond the limit of 3.67 percent, set by the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, Tasnim News reported.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies