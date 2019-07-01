 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Let them drink water? Indian celeb backtracks after criticism over pool photo during water crisis

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 15:44
Women fetch water from a dried-up lake in Chennai, India © Reuters / P. Ravikumar
Indian director and politician’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth has apologized to angry fans after posting a picture of herself and her son in a swimming pool, while 10 million people in the city of Chennai go without water.

In the now-deleted photo, Rajinikanth could be seen relaxing in a pool of cool, refreshing water with her son Ved.

However, with reservoirs around the city of Chennai drying up and 10 million residents without potable drink, commentators were none too pleased. Rajinikanth deleted the post on Sunday and apologized to her 2.8 million followers, “considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing.”

Rajinikanth’s father, a Bollywood actor and local politician who goes by the mononym ‘Rajinikanth,’ arrived in Chennai on Sunday to declare that any remaining water in lakes and ponds must be saved “on a war-footing mode” to alleviate the current crisis. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was more fatalistic, writing on Instagram that “only rain can save Chennai from this situation.”

#Regram #RG @bbcnews: "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai's water crisis. (📸 Getty Images) #chennai #watercrisis #india #bbcnews

Soundarya Rajinikanth has a habit of posting glamorous photos to social media at the most inappropriate times. Earlier this year, she was criticized for posting shots of her honeymoon in Iceland, while the nation mourned the deaths of 49 soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kashmir.

