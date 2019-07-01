Let them drink water? Indian celeb backtracks after criticism over pool photo during water crisis
In the now-deleted photo, Rajinikanth could be seen relaxing in a pool of cool, refreshing water with her son Ved.
Soundarya Rajinikanth deletes swimming pool photo with son Ved after receiving backlash from fans— Wartalabs (@Wartalabs) July 1, 2019
However, with reservoirs around the city of Chennai drying up and 10 million residents without potable drink, commentators were none too pleased. Rajinikanth deleted the post on Sunday and apologized to her 2.8 million followers, “considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing.”
Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019
Rajinikanth’s father, a Bollywood actor and local politician who goes by the mononym ‘Rajinikanth,’ arrived in Chennai on Sunday to declare that any remaining water in lakes and ponds must be saved “on a war-footing mode” to alleviate the current crisis. Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio was more fatalistic, writing on Instagram that “only rain can save Chennai from this situation.”
#Regram #RG @bbcnews: "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation." A well completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran completely dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tanks. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut down temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain. Tap the link in our bio to read more about Chennai's water crisis. (📸 Getty Images) #chennai #watercrisis #india #bbcnews
Soundarya Rajinikanth has a habit of posting glamorous photos to social media at the most inappropriate times. Earlier this year, she was criticized for posting shots of her honeymoon in Iceland, while the nation mourned the deaths of 49 soldiers in a terrorist attack in Kashmir.
