Argentina and Chile to be cloaked in darkness as total solar eclipse looms

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 15:33
A man jokes with his dog by placing a glasses for viewing the July 2 solar eclipse in Chile. © REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Both Argentina and Chile will experience a total solar eclipse on Tuesday, July 2, in a breathtaking natural event which is expected to last a total of four minutes and 33 seconds.

Only a narrow, 6,000-mile long band in the Pacific Ocean and in South America will experience totality as the moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, completely blocking our star’s light for the brief period.

The eclipse will reportedly begin 4,000 km east-northeast of Wellington, New Zealand before eventually making landfall in Chile and crossing through into Argentina. It will likely stop just short of Uruguay. 

A partial eclipse will be visible in Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, however.

The event will begin in Chile at 4:39pm local time and last over four-and-a-half minutes, meaning it will be significantly longer than the most recent solar eclipse, which occurred in the US in August 2017 and lasted two minutes and 40 seconds. 

The Exploratorium museum in San Francisco will host a livestream of the view from the National Science Foundation's Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile, with the eclipse beginning at 12:23pm Pacific Time.

The European Southern Observatory will also livestream the eclipse from the La Silla Observatory near the Atacama Desert in Chile, beginning at 12:15 local time.

