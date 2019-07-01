 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Medics rush to Ben Gurion airport as plane with missing wheel prepares to land (WATCH LIVE)

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 12:54 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 13:37
Ben Gurion International Airport © Wikipedia
Emergency services have rushed to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, as a plane prepares for an emergency landing with damaged landing gear. The aircraft has more than 150 people on board.

More than 100 ambulances were scrambled to the scene on Monday afternoon, as the airport announced its highest emergency level.

The plane is currently circling over the airport to shed fuel.

The Electra Airways Boeing 737-400 series aircraft departed Cologne in Germany at 11am local time on Monday. Shortly after takeoff, ground crews in Cologne discovered debris from a blown out tire left behind on the tarmac.

Military jets sent to inspect the damaged plane reported one of its back left tires destroyed. 

Electra Airways is a small Bulgarian airline that operates just three jets; the ill-fated 737 and two Airbus A320-200 series aircraft.

