Seconds from disaster: Helicopter carrying Indian MP spins out of control in terrifying VIDEO

Helpless onlookers watched in terror as a helicopter carrying Indian politician Mahant Balaknath spun wildly out of control mere meters off the ground.

The MP was travelling from Delhi to Alwar and attempted to land at Ladpur village in Kotkasim around 10.30am Sunday when the unthinkable happened.

The quick-thinking pilot managed to regain control of the aircraft and avoid disaster. Authorities blamed a combination of strong air pressure and an uneven helipad for the incident.

Balaknath’s pilot attempted a landing at a nearby village but was unsuccessful there as well and was forced to return to Delhi. The MP eventually traveled to his destination by road.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!