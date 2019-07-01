 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seconds from disaster: Helicopter carrying Indian MP spins out of control in terrifying VIDEO

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 11:16 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 11:57
Seconds from disaster: Helicopter carrying Indian MP spins out of control in terrifying VIDEO
Helpless onlookers watched in terror as a helicopter carrying Indian politician Mahant Balaknath spun wildly out of control mere meters off the ground.

The MP was travelling from Delhi to Alwar and attempted to land at Ladpur village in Kotkasim around 10.30am Sunday when the unthinkable happened.

The quick-thinking pilot managed to regain control of the aircraft and avoid disaster. Authorities blamed a combination of strong air pressure and an uneven helipad for the incident. 

Balaknath’s pilot attempted a landing at a nearby village but was unsuccessful there as well and was forced to return to Delhi. The MP eventually traveled to his destination by road.

