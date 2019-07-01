S-200 missile? Downed jet? Drone? UFO crashes in N. Cyprus amid ‘Israeli raid’ on Syria (PHOTOS)

An unidentified flying object has crashed and exploded in Northern Cyprus, local authorities have confirmed, triggering a salvo of rumors ranging from an anti-aircraft missile to a jet downed during Israeli raid on Syria.

“Initial findings indicate the object that caused the explosion was either an aircraft carrying explosives or a direct explosive (missile),” foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, Kudret Ozersay, wrote.

The writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon.

Still studying the debris at the crash site in the Tashkent area, authorities of the Turkish-backed breakaway region so far only confirmed that the UFO did not belong to their armed forces.

#UPDATE: Reported video of large fires and debris seen at location of crash site near Kibris in northern Cyprus pic.twitter.com/YuEDc7rNKl — ELINT News (@ELINTNews) July 1, 2019

The incident happened shortly after Syrian air defenses were activated to repel an air raid that Damascus blamed on Israel.

Regarding the crash site in North #Cyprus

One of the objects I could ID is the remain of an S-200 missile launched from #Syria on the Israeli jets. pic.twitter.com/YR99G75sQ8 — Syrian Military Capabilities (@Syrian_MC) July 1, 2019

Social media users immediately rushed to analyze the blurry videos and pictures, coming up with various explanations and wild guesses.

Northern cyprus 20 min ago. British F-35 or israel aircraft ? pic.twitter.com/bQ0JnLLxmt — Mahir Baybars (@MahirBaybars) July 1, 2019

Looks like a F 16 pic.twitter.com/Qxw0oOUW3C — Arkharat (@arkharat) July 1, 2019

I’m betting this was a jet, it looks way too large to be a UAV. — Austen Cline (@Austen_J_Cline) July 1, 2019

