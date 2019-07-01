 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
S-200 missile? Downed jet? Drone? UFO crashes in N. Cyprus amid ‘Israeli raid’ on Syria (PHOTOS)

Published time: 1 Jul, 2019 02:26 Edited time: 1 Jul, 2019 02:53
© YouTube / Barko Türk
An unidentified flying object has crashed and exploded in Northern Cyprus, local authorities have confirmed, triggering a salvo of rumors ranging from an anti-aircraft missile to a jet downed during Israeli raid on Syria.

“Initial findings indicate the object that caused the explosion was either an aircraft carrying explosives or a direct explosive (missile),” foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, Kudret Ozersay, wrote.

The writings and signs on the debris will allow us to understand exactly what happened soon.

Still studying the debris at the crash site in the Tashkent area, authorities of the Turkish-backed breakaway region so far only confirmed that the UFO did not belong to their armed forces.

The incident happened shortly after Syrian air defenses were activated to repel an air raid that Damascus blamed on Israel.

Social media users immediately rushed to analyze the blurry videos and pictures, coming up with various explanations and wild guesses.

