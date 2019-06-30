India signs deal to buy anti-tank missiles from Russia for its Mi-35 attack helicopters – reports

India has used an emergency defense provision to purchase “Strum Ataka” anti-tank missiles from Russia for its fleet of Mi-35 attack choppers as New Delhi continues a weapons-buying spree aimed at deterring Pakistan.

Worth an estimated Rs 200 crore (approximately $29 million), the deal was inked thanks to a new decree which expedites arms purchases.

“The deal for acquiring Strum Ataka anti-tank missiles was signed with Russia under the emergency clauses through which the missiles would be supplied within three months of contract signing,” government sources told news agency ANI.

The weapons deal marks the latest move by India to modernize its arsenal following a brief military confrontation with Pakistan in February.

New Delhi announced at the start of June that it would purchase 100 smart bombs for an estimated $43.2 million from Israel. The same bombs were used in a strike against an alleged terrorist compound in Pakistan, which triggered February’s clash.

