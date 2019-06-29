 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Up to 49 Palestinians wounded in clashes at Gaza strip border

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 12:54
Palestinian protesters flee from tear gas fired by Israeli forces across the fence during clashes in the Gaza Strip on June 28, 2019. Mohammed Abed © AFP
Friday’s clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli Security Forces in the Gaza strip left up to 49 people injured, local media reports, citing Palestinian Health Ministry.

The clashes erupted during an anti-settlement protest at the eastern border of the Gaza strip. Thousands of Palestinians are said to have taken part in the demonstrations.

Local media reported that up to 49 people had been wounded by Israeli Armed Forces, 19 of them allegedly by live fire. Also, eight volunteer health workers and one journalist were said to have sustained injuries.

Palestinian paramedics carry on a stretcher an injured protester during clashes with Israeli forces near Bureij in the central Gaza Strip on June 28, 2019. Mohammed Abed © AFP

Earlier reports stated that Israel and Hamas had struck a deal on a cease-fire along the border. According to an Israeli official, Israel would renew the delivery of fuel to Gaza (halted on June 25), expand the fishing zone around the Gaza Strip to 15 nautical miles (28 kilometres) and return confiscated Palestinian fishing boats, Haaretz reported.

Tear gas canisters fired by Israeli forces across the fence at the Israeli-Gaza border on June 28, 2019. Mohammed Abed © AFP

In exchange, Israel demanded that Hamas halt violence in the buffer zone. Hamas was to ensure the demonstrations at the border remain peaceful and to stop the launch of airborne firebombs into Israeli territory.

Palestinian men use chairs as makeshift cover, others flee from tear gas during clashes in the Gaza Strip on June 28, 2019. Mohammed Abed © AFP

This week, Gazans held their Great March of Return demonstrations for the 63rd week in a row. They are demanding the return of Palestinian refugees to historical Palestine, currently Israeli territory. They are also calling for an end to Israel’s 12-year-long blockade of the Gaza Strip. Dozens of protesters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces as a result of these weekly demonstrations, with many more people injured on both sides.

