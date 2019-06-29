‘Mate, I’m Stoked!’: Indian PM Modi goes Aussie in selfie with Australian PM

India’s prime minister Narenda Modi sounded like a real Aussie when he told his “mate” Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison he was “stoked,” after they shared a selfie at the G20 summit.

Morrison posted a selfie of the two leaders to Twitter on Saturday, after they met at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. He wrote, “How good is Modi,” in Hindi, prompting his Indian counterpart to return the favour with some Aussie slang.

“Mate, I’m stoked about the energy of our bilateral relationship!” he wrote, using the common Australian term for being delighted.

Modi was praised for his knowledge of Australian English, and Morrison’s tweet is reportedly his most popular yet, racking up 64,000 likes and 14,000 retweets.

So, despite countless examples to the contrary, it seems that cringey posts from politicians can sometimes pay off.

