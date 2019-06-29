 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany & Netherlands agree to create joint ‘military’ internet as NATO eyes unified network

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 10:32
Germany & Netherlands agree to create joint 'military' internet as NATO eyes unified network
© AFP / Eric Estrade
Berlin and Amsterdam have agreed to set up ‘military’ internet, paving the way for a unified network shared by NATO states. The ambitious program is expected to come with a hefty price tag attached.

The two European states signed an accord earlier this week in Brussels making the new Dutch-German project, called Tactical Edge Networking (TEN), official.

Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, TEN will merge communications between the German and Dutch militaries. That would incorporate some 25,000 vehicles, while Dutch and German troops will also be outfitted with identical, linked computers, radios, tablets and telephones.

German media reported that by 2030 the militaries of both countries hope to be able to communicate electronically using the fully integrated network.

The initiative, which will reportedly cost millions of euros to implement, is believed to be the first time that two nations merged parts of their military networks. The project has been billed as the first step towards developing a unified military network for NATO members.

