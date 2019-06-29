 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India’s ‘The Office’ comedy remake triggers meme WAR

Published time: 29 Jun, 2019 09:19
Get short URL
India’s ‘The Office’ comedy remake triggers meme WAR
The cast of the American remake of 'The Office'. ©  Reuters / Danny Moloshok
The Indian revamp of the popular sitcom ‘The Office’ has ignited bitter controversy online. While many have pilloried the series for unoriginality, the show has also garnered many avid devotees.

Riding on the smash success of the American and British iterations of the series, the Hindi-language remake stars Gopal Dutt, Gauhar Khan, Sayandeep Sengupta, and Mukul Chadda, and, like the other versions, portrays the mundane, but often hilarious, happenings at a small-time paper manufacturer.

In India and around the world, people familiar with the show’s various forms have rushed to Twitter to engage in fierce combat over the reboot. Though reactions were mixed, the show’s fandom largely panned the new version.

One Indian commenter was outraged: “The new office is an insult and makes me nauseous to my stomach” he wrote.

Many questioned why the showrunners had decided to recreate the fan favorite. One Twitter user even slammed the series as “the most unnecessary remake of recent time,” adding, “No one. Literally no one wanted one,” and “why remake something that was already good?”

Fans of the new show were quick to hit back at the attacks, particularly the allegation that the acting and dialogue were “cringe.”

“Cringy acting boss is the hallmark of Office,” one person said in defense of the series. “This was exactly what everyone said about The Office US first few episodes.”

“Watched the first episode. Loved it! Good job,” another fan added. “The trailer didn’t impress me at all but the same scenes were funny in context.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies