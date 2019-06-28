‘$100k if you can guess the brand’: 3yo commercial goes viral as Twitter plays ‘guess who?’ (VIDEO)

A three-year old commercial has resurfaced on Twitter as users try to guess what company could possibly have funded the audacious and oddly cinematic advertisement.

On Thursday, Ryan Simmons, a video director for SB Nation, tweeted a simple challenge: “[I] will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end.”

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end pic.twitter.com/bwfJJLabg4 — Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) June 27, 2019

<gets to the end of the commercial> pic.twitter.com/DSLWxxkGX2 — Travis Luscombe (@TravisLuscombe) June 27, 2019

Amassing 3.3 million views, 20,000 retweets and 62,000 likes since then, the overwhelming response from Twitter users has seemingly been, “challenge accepted.”

Judging by the comments though, many – if not all – failed in the endeavor as the epic ad which charts the major milestones in a young man’s life, from boyhood to adolescence and beyond and ultimately ends in... a Subway sandwich store.

Like, is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed in the lake? Or was all the angst and Britney head-shaving just leading him to his one true sandwich, the pinnacle of his adolescence? — caro (@carowek) June 27, 2019

The commercial emulates the critically-acclaimed 2014 film ‘Boyhood’ which was shot over a period of 12 years and depicted the childhood and adolescence of a kid growing up with divorced parents in America.

“Everyday, life asks the same question: What are you going to try today?” the ad voiceover says. The truly baffling ad was apparently produced for the chain’s Brazilian arm in 2016.

Also on rt.com Burger King falls foul of Twitter tastes with ‘racist’ chopsticks ad (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!