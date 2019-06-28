 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘$100k if you can guess the brand’: 3yo commercial goes viral as Twitter plays ‘guess who?’ (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 15:19
© YouTube / Subway Brasil
A three-year old commercial has resurfaced on Twitter as users try to guess what company could possibly have funded the audacious and oddly cinematic advertisement.

On Thursday, Ryan Simmons, a video director for SB Nation, tweeted a simple challenge: “[I] will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end.”

Amassing 3.3 million views, 20,000 retweets and 62,000 likes since then, the overwhelming response from Twitter users has seemingly been, “challenge accepted.” 

Judging by the comments though, many – if not all – failed in the endeavor as the epic ad which charts the major milestones in a young man’s life, from boyhood to adolescence and beyond and ultimately ends in... a Subway sandwich store.

The commercial emulates the critically-acclaimed 2014 film ‘Boyhood’ which was shot over a period of 12 years and depicted the childhood and adolescence of a kid growing up with divorced parents in America. 

“Everyday, life asks the same question: What are you going to try today?” the ad voiceover says. The truly baffling ad was apparently produced for the chain’s Brazilian arm in 2016.

