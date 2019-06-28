 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 injured in East Jerusalem as Israeli police kill man for ‘launching fireworks at them’ (VIDEOS)

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 11:05
FILE PHOTO Israeli Police © Mussa Issa Qawasma / Reuters
Over 20 Palestinians were injured by Israeli authorities at a protest after police killed a man for launching fireworks in their direction in Isawiya, East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities fatally shot the Palestinian man after he allegedly set off fireworks at close range, “endangering the lives” of officers, police said in a statement. Police “fired targeted shots at the attacker, neutralizing the danger,” it said. 

Video footage taken at the scene shows people dragging the man’s body away as an officer holds a gun in his hand. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. A witness told Haaretz the man was killed “by three shots from a gun, in close range.”

Other Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets as they protested the shooting. At the hospital, security forces again clashed with Palestinians who had accompanied the injured for treatment. 

Locals had been protesting police brutality, and a series of raids on the village, before the man was shot. Police have been entering the village daily to hand out fines in what residents say is a form of “collective punishment” for children throwing stones. Israeli police are looking for members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine believed to be at large in the neighborhood, the Times of Israel reports

