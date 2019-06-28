20 injured in East Jerusalem as Israeli police kill man for ‘launching fireworks at them’ (VIDEOS)

Over 20 Palestinians were injured by Israeli authorities at a protest after police killed a man for launching fireworks in their direction in Isawiya, East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities fatally shot the Palestinian man after he allegedly set off fireworks at close range, “endangering the lives” of officers, police said in a statement. Police “fired targeted shots at the attacker, neutralizing the danger,” it said.

Video footage taken at the scene shows people dragging the man’s body away as an officer holds a gun in his hand. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. A witness told Haaretz the man was killed “by three shots from a gun, in close range.”

Other Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets as they protested the shooting. At the hospital, security forces again clashed with Palestinians who had accompanied the injured for treatment.

At Hadassa Hospital in Jerusalem, the same Israeli forces present at Issawiya were provoking and harassing injured Palestinians from Issawiya, and family of the martyr Mohammad Ebeid pic.twitter.com/mIJmZ953tz — Jalal (@JalalAK_jojo) June 28, 2019

Locals had been protesting police brutality, and a series of raids on the village, before the man was shot. Police have been entering the village daily to hand out fines in what residents say is a form of “collective punishment” for children throwing stones. Israeli police are looking for members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine believed to be at large in the neighborhood, the Times of Israel reports.

