Trump pats Putin’s back at G20 meeting (VIDEO)

Published time: 28 Jun, 2019 08:07 Edited time: 28 Jun, 2019 08:33
© Ruptly
Known for his hands-on approach, Donald Trump was filmed patting Vladimir Putin’s back as world leaders gathered for a mandatory photo op at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The two presidents were seen walking side by side towards a podium at the summit. At one point, Trump lightly patted Putin on the back as they approached the other G20 leaders.

Trump is known for patting foreign counterparts on the back before and after meetings at international events. Many heads of states and governments have fallen ‘victim’ to his hands-on approach – Queen Elizabeth II was the latest.

