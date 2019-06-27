 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2 wounded in shooting outside mosque in Brest, northwestern France

Published time: 27 Jun, 2019 16:12 Edited time: 27 Jun, 2019 16:26
Get short URL
2 wounded in shooting outside mosque in Brest, northwestern France
A gunman opened fire from a car near a mosque in the French city of Brest, leaving two people injured, local media reports. There is no information whether the shooter targeted the mosque specifically.

Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said the gunman opened fire as people left the mosque in the city’s Pontanezen neigbourhood.

Police are still on the lookout for the man. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to aid the wounded.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies