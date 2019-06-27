2 wounded in shooting outside mosque in Brest, northwestern France

A gunman opened fire from a car near a mosque in the French city of Brest, leaving two people injured, local media reports. There is no information whether the shooter targeted the mosque specifically.

Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said the gunman opened fire as people left the mosque in the city’s Pontanezen neigbourhood.

Police are still on the lookout for the man. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to aid the wounded.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW