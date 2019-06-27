Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis, 1 officer killed (PHOTOS)

The Tunisian capital has been rocked by two suicide bomb attacks, killing one police officer. The first struck a police car, while a short time later a second targeted a police station.

The first explosion, which occurred on central Charles de Gaulle Street near the French Embassy, killed one officer and injured at least one other cop and three civilians, according to the Interior Ministry. The second bomber blew themselves up near a police station in Al-Qarjani district.

Body parts were strewn across the streets while civilians and emergency services rushed to evacuate the injured.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility but Tunisia has been battling militant groups operating in the border region with Algeria since 2011. Islamic State also perpetrated a gun attack against civilians and tourists at a resort in Port El Kantaoui in 2015, killing 38 people.

Thursday’s attacks come during peak tourist season and several months ahead of elections.

